Prince Harry revealed he was 'fed up' during the Coronation this weekend, according to a lip reader.Full Article
Prince Harry's Coronation confession spotted by lip reader
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lip reader reveals what Prince Harry said at coronation to Princess Eugenie's husband
Wales Online
He left straight after the service to go back to America for his son's birthday
Advertisement
More coverage
Lip reader reveals what Prince Harry said to guests as he arrived at Coronation
A lip reader has revealed what the Prince was reportedly saying to guests as he arrived to Westminster Abbey.
Daily Record
Lip Reader Reveals What Prince Harry Said When He Walked Inside Coronation Ceremony
Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of his father, King Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla, on Saturday..
Just Jared