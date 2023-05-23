News of a fresh search emerged on Monday as police in Portugal were seen at the Barragem do Arade reservoir, just 30 miles from where Maddie disappeared.Full Article
Madeleine McCann Portuguese reservoir search update as German cops issue statement
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Portuguese police issue statement as new search begins in Madeleine McCann case
German and British police are working with the authorities in Portugal as an area near where Madeleine disappeared is searched
Hull Daily Mail