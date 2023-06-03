The Welsh beach with pubs and restaurants that might just be the best place in the world to watch a sunset

One thing Wales isn't short of is beaches. Arguably, we have some of the best coastal spots in the whole of the UK, if not the world. And, in my humble opinion, one of the best times to experience the beach is at sunset, watching the quiet simplicity of the tumbling waves growing orange, in the last light of the day. Preferably accompanied with a cold crisp beer or glass of something red. Maybe with big triangles of pizza, oozing with melting cheese, placed in the middle of a table for everyone to dive in.