1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Three Kings Day Celebrations Underway in Harlem 01:30 The 43rd annual Three Kings Day celebration began Monday morning at El Museo del Barrio and has moved into the streets of East Harlem with people dressed as the three kings marching through the streets accompanied by real camels, musicians, handmade puppets and stilts walkers.CBS2's Charlie Cooper...