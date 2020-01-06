Global  

Republican Congressman Shares Fake Image of Obama and Iranian President

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The image, shared on Twitter by Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, is photoshopped and has been circulating online for years.
Republican Congressman tweets a Photoshopped picture of Obama meeting the Iranian president

Folks, we're six days into 2020 and the clowns are already showing themselves. A U.S. Congressman shared a fake image of President Barack Obama shaking hands...
Mashable

Rep. Paul Gosar Tries to Own Obama With Fake Image of Him and Iran’s Leader

Rep. *Paul Gosar* (R-AZ) posted a fake photo of former President *Barack Obama* and Iranian President *Hassan Rouhani* on Twitter, Monday, in a bizarre attempt...
Mediaite

PinkDove7

PinkDove RT @CBSNews: A Republican congressman tweeted a photo of Obama with Iran's president saying "The world is a better place without these guys… 3 minutes ago

newsbubble3

newsbot Republican Congressman Shares Fake Image of Obama and Iranian President https://t.co/AUwNiZvDQI… https://t.co/56cUuPYVMW 5 minutes ago

elebenty

#ProblematicIsAnUnderstatement #Remove #Imprison RT @NeilLowenthal1: HEADLINE: "Republican congressman shares fake photo of Obama w/ Iranian president on Twitter" 'Gosar explains that he… 5 minutes ago

theharpoonman

Jerry Whitney Republican congressman shares fake photo of Obama with Iranian president on Twitter https://t.co/hHpYd0uASN via @CBSNews 25 minutes ago

