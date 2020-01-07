SpaceX launches 60 more satellites

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late Monday, testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. It's a "first step" compromise between SpaceX and astronomers fearful of having dark skies spoiled by bright satellites circling overhead. (Jan. 7)
SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk plans to ultimately launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites to provide global...
