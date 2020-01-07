Global  

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late Monday, testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. It's a "first step" compromise between SpaceX and astronomers fearful of having dark skies spoiled by bright satellites circling overhead. (Jan. 7)
 
News video: SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit 01:19

 SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk plans to ultimately launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites to provide global...

