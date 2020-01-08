Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fotis Dulos charged with murder of Jennifer Dulos

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder. The arrest warrants revealed stunning details. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joined CBSN AM from outside the state courthouse in Stamford, Connecticut.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos

Breaking: Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Death Of Missing Wife Jennifer Dulos 01:08

 Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five, has been arrested on charges of murder, and sources say two other people are facing charges.CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos [Video]Investigators Closer To Getting Justice For Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her murder Tuesday, and he's not the only one in custody; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published

Connecticut Man Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Estranged Wife [Video]Connecticut Man Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Estranged Wife

Fotis Dulos has long been the prime suspect in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance last May.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aquaseafoamdame

Vintage_Smartass💋 RT @hartfordcourant: Breaking: Fotis Dulos in custody, sources say he's expected to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennif… 1 hour ago

CarenRPinto

Caren Pinto Kent Mawhinney''s arrest warrant reveals some chilling details. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in c… https://t.co/73QUeBTwFI 1 hour ago

bornon4ofjuly

Tawny RT @SnakeTyann: Fotis Dulos, 52, and girlfriend are charged with murdering his wife #SmartNews https://t.co/tTSstxPioC 1 hour ago

SnakeTyann

Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Fotis Dulos, 52, and girlfriend are charged with murdering his wife #SmartNews https://t.co/tTSstxPioC 1 hour ago

AngelicaSpanos

Angelica Spanos RT @cathyrusson: #FotisDulos - Aaron Keller is at the courthouse this morning awaiting the arraignments of Fotis Dulos, #MichelleTroconis… 1 hour ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Fotis Dulos charged with murder of Jennifer Dulos https://t.co/EGo3RnCJmT 1 hour ago

DonscantyG

GbonyoG RT @FoxFriendsFirst: Fotis Dulos is charged with the murder of his estranged wife as his lawyer and girlfriend are charged with covering it… 2 hours ago

Melisandre_M

Enchantress of Rivia RT @ScottMcDonnell_: Fotis Dulos + girlfriend Michelle Traconis originally charged with tampering w/ evidence & hindering prosecution back… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.