Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Jointly Urge Against War With Iran

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In a call on Wednesday night hosted by left-leaning groups, the two presidential candidates denounced President Trump’s role in the crisis, even as the threat of open conflict appeared to subside.
News video: Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran 01:27

 Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran. . A war with Iran could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars and lead to even more...

Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists [Video]Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists

The New York Times and Washington post are busily supporting America’s enemies by publishing Tehran’s messaging without any skepticism or questioning concerning its actions in killing Americans,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire [Video]Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire

A new poll shows Elizabeth Warren is struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire. The CBS News Battleground Tracker/YouGov poll shows she is in forth place in Iowa at 15%. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Sanders unleashes on Biden over Mideast record, as Iran tensions create 2020 flashpoint

With less than a month to go until the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is seizing on the killing of Iran’s top military general as a way to...
FOXNews.com

Sanders, Khanna Introduce New Bill To Block Funding For War With Iran

Watch VideoSen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced legislation that would block "funding for offensive military force in or against Iran...
Newsy


dennisglass

Dennis Glass RT @charliekirk11: Disgraceful: Bernie Sanders AND Elizabeth Warren are hosting a conference call with pro-Iran group NIAC the day after I… 7 seconds ago

Oteachjohn

John Jenkins RT @DrDooleyMD: Against all odds, it looks like Bernie Sanders might be the Democratic nominee after all. Like Bernie, we must never tire… 57 seconds ago

oreoandghost

rob grimmett ⏳ RT @philosophrob: Joe Biden supports increasing the military budget. Pete Buttigieg supports increasing the military budget. Elizabeth Wa… 2 minutes ago

chargrille

Erin Conroy #SaveOurState #CloseTheCamps RT @adamcbest: .@Vogue makes a solid point about Warren's electability: She's the 2nd choice for Biden, Buttigieg & Sanders supporters. Als… 2 minutes ago

