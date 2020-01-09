Damaged Puerto Rico power plant could be out for "over a year"

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Only on “CBS This Morning,” David Begnaud was allowed inside a crucial power plant in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by this week's earthquakes. The power situation on the island is critical following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. About 600,000 customers have power at the moment, but around 900,000 people, about a third of the population, are still in the dark. 👓 View full article

