Damaged Puerto Rico power plant could be out for "over a year"

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Only on “CBS This Morning,” David Begnaud was allowed inside a crucial power plant in Puerto Rico that was severely damaged by this week's earthquakes. The power situation on the island is critical following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. About 600,000 customers have power at the moment, but around 900,000 people, about a third of the population, are still in the dark.
News video: Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island

Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island 00:35

 Residents in San Juan experienced the full force of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the island today (January 7). Footage shows the effects of the tremors in a highrise building where light fittings are seen shaking. The filmer wrote on twitter: "Was up feeding the boy when the...

Puerto Rico Faces Power Crisis After Earthquake

Puerto Rico continues to struggle after the strongest earthquake to hit the island in more than a century.
Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another tremor which caused heavy damage in parts of the US territory on...
