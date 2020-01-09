Global  

‘American Horror Story’ Renewed for 3 More Seasons at FX

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ryan Murphy fans don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to “American Horror Story” any time soon, as FX has just renewed the anthology series for three more seasons before the show even debuts its 10th later this year, the cable channel announced during the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday.

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk and produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning “AHS” franchise has been picked up for Seasons 11, 12 and 13, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf, told reporters.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” Landgraf said. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. ‘AHS’ has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.'”

*Also Read:* 'American Horror Story: 1984' - Here Are the Biggest Questions We Have Before the Season Finale

“American Horror Story” premiered on FX in October 2011 with Season 1, later dubbed “Murder House,” which was followed by a new installment each year: Season 2 (“Asylum”), Season 3 (“Coven”), Season 4 (“Freak Show”), Season 5 (“Hotel”), Season 6 (“Roanoke”), Season 7 (“Cult”), Season 8 (“Apocalypse”) and Season 9 (“1984”).

No premiere date has been set for Season 10.

Over its first nine seasons, “American Horror Story” has averaged 9.8 million total viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms and delivered a total audience of more than 1 billion viewers (1.01 across the 103 episodes of the nine installments, according to FX.

*Also Read:* Two Fan-Favorite 'American Horror Story' Alums Just Showed Up on 'AHS: 1984'

“AHS” has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16 Emmys. It has also been nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards, 17 Critics’ Choice Awards, and two WGA Awards.

