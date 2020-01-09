Guild of Music Supervisors Nominates Beyonce, Regina Spektor, Mary Steenburgen and More
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Beyonce, Regina Spektor and Mary Steenburgen are among the songwriters who have been nominated by the Guild of Music Supervisors, which announced its annual awards for film, television and videogame music and music supervision on Thursday.
N0minees in the Best Song Written for a Film category are Beyonce, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Timothy Mckenzie for “Spirit” from “The Lion King”; Regina Spektor for “One Little Soldier” from “Bombshell”; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”; Caityln Smith, Kate York and Mary Steenburgen for “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose”; and Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus and Savan Kotecha for “Don’t Call Me Angel” from “Charlie’s Angels.”
Neither “One Little Soldier” nor “Don’t Call Me Angel” were on the Academy’s list of the 75 songs eligible for the Best Original Song Oscar. The other three songs are on the Oscar shortlist in that category.
In the music supervision categories, nominees included “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Frozen II,” “Aladdin,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “The Irishman” for films costing more than $25 million; “Always Be My Maybe,” “Hustlers,” “Blinded by the Light,” “Queen & Slim” and “Judy” for films under $25 million; and “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Waves,” “Wild Rose,” “The Farewell,” “Atlantics” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in categories for lower-budget films.
Television nominees include “Fosse/Verdon,” “Pose,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Russian Doll,” “Deadwood: The Movie,” “My Dinner With Herve” and songs from “A Million Little Things,” “Game of Thrones,” “This Is Us,” “Black Mirror” and “Better Call Saul.”
Burt Bacharach will receive the GMS Icon Award, and music supervisor Bob Hunka will receive the Legacy Award.
The 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will take place on Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
The nominees:
*FILM*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS*
Mary Ramos – “Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood”
Tom MacDougall – “Frozen II”
Matt Sullivan – “Aladdin”
Ted Caplan – “Ford v Ferrari”
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS*
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – “Always Be My Maybe”
Jason Markey – “Hustlers”
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – “Blinded By The Light”
Kier Lehman – “Queen & Slim”
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – “Judy”
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS*
Henry Van Roden – “Seberg”
Tracy McKnight – “Five Feet Apart”
Zachary Dawes – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster – “Waves”
Steven Gizicki – “Teen Spirit”
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS*
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold – “Wild Rose”
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely – “The Farewell”
Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer – “Atlantics”
Lynn Fainchtein – “Gloria Bell”
Terri D’Ambrosio – “The Last Black Man In San Francisco”
*5 BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM*
“Spirit” from “The Lion King”
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
“One Little Soldier” from “Bombshell”
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Glasgow “(No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose”
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
“Don’t Call Me Angel” from “Charlie’s Angels”
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels
*TRAILERS*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR TRAILERS*
Anny Colvin (Jax) – “Joker” Teaser
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) – “Wonder Woman 1984”
Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) – “The Goldfinch”
Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) – “Bombshell”Trailer 1
Will Quiney (Grandson LA) – “When They See Us”
*ADVERTISING*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING – ORIGINAL MUSIC*
Alec Stern – Miller Lite “Followers”
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey”
Nellie Rajabi – Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”
Eric Johnson, Dan Gross – Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”
*BEST USE OF MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING – SYNC*
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone “Color Flood”
Josh Marcy – Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”
Doug Darnell – Lyft “Face Off”
JT Griffith – Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”
*VIDEO GAMES*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A VIDEO GAME*
Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley – “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima – “FIFA 20”
Brandon Young, Eric Kalver – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”
Daniel Olsen – “Sayonara Wild Hearts”
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro – “Death Stranding”
*DOCUMENTARIES*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY*
Kevin Moyer – “Boy Howdy, The Story Of CREEM Magazine”
Tracy McKnight – “Halston”
Aminé Ramer – “Love, Antosha”
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone – “The Apollo”
Willa Yudell – “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1”
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES*
Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen – “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”
Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman – “Free Meek”
Evyen Klean – “Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus”
Evyen Klean – “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”
*TELEVISION*
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA*
Madonna Wade-Reed – “All American” – Season 1
Ashley Neumeister – “American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train” – Season 1
Adam Leber, Jen Malone – “Euphoria” – Season 1
Steven Gizicki – “Fosse/Verdon” – Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy – “Pose” – Season 2
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY*
Bruce Gilbert – “GLOW” – Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – “Los Espookys” – Season 1
Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 2
Brienne Rose – “Russian Doll” – Season 1
Matt Biffa – “Sex Education” – Season 1
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN REALITY TELEVISION*
Robin Kaye – “American Idol” — Season 3
Meryl Ginsberg – “America’s Got Talent” – Season 14
Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton – “Girls Cruise” – Season 1
Jon Ernst – “The Hills: New Beginnings” – Season 1
Jill Meyers – “Songland” – Season 1
*BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MOVIE*
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve – “Deadwood: The Movie”
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson – “The Dirt”
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez – “My Dinner With Hervé”
Howard Paar – “Native Son”
Tracy McKnight – “Tall Girl”
*BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR TELEVISION*
“All These Things That I’ve Done” from “A Million Little Things”
Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
Artist: Gabriel Mann
Program: A Million Little Things
Episode: #101 “Pilot”
Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman
“Invisible Ink” from “This Is Us”
Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Mandy Moore
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe
“Jenny of Oldstones” from “Game of Thrones”
Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
Artist: Florence + The Machine
Program: Game of Thrones
Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean
“On a Roll” from “Black Mirror”
Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Program: Black Mirror
Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley
“Something Stupid” from “Better Call Saul”
Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
Artist: Lola Marsh
Program: Better Call Saul
Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
