Canadian Prime Minister says evidence shows Iran missile downed plane

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence indicated a Ukrainian jetliner was shot down by an Iranian missile.
 
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy [Video]Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and..

Boris Johnson condems Iranian missile strikes [Video]Boris Johnson condems Iranian missile strikes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemns Iranian missile strikes on US bases, saying the deepening crisis must be de-escalated as soon as possible. He adds that steps are being taken to protect British..

Iran plane crash: Evidence suggests Iran missile shot down Ukrainian plane - PM

Boris Johnson says there is a "body of information" that the plane - carrying four Britons - was shot down.
Trudeau says missile took down airliner. What we know and what we don't about Iran plane crash

"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said  
