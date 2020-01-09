Canadian Prime Minister says evidence shows Iran missile downed plane

lovehope RT @OrmistonOnline: Ukranian air crash in Tehran was caused by Iranian surface to air missile, says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… 14 seconds ago James Marasa 🌎✈️ RT @SkyNews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a passenger plane that came down in Tehran was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-… 15 seconds ago Khashoggi’s Ghost RT @kaitlancollins: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they have intelligence that shows the Ukrainian International Airlines flig… 17 seconds ago (⌐■_■) RT @SkyNews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says "a thorough investigation" will be conducted into the plane crash in Iran. Read m… 27 seconds ago Paulo RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says evidence indicates Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air… 33 seconds ago ✏️tamagomanju✏️ RT @Reuters: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says evidence from multiple sources indicates that the Ukrainian jet was shot down near Tehran… 1 minute ago Connie Spencer RT @WordswithSteph: Catastrophic: Today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says evidence from multiple sources indicates a Ukrainian p… 2 minutes ago