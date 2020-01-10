Global  

U.S. House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
News video: House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran

House Passes Resolution Aimed At Limiting Trump's Ability To Use Military Action Against Iran 00:35

 The House passed a key vote.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran [Video]House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days...
Reuters

US House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

US House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on IranIraq's most senior Shi'ite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned mutual US and Iranian attacks on Iraqi territory and warned of deteriorating security in the country...
Jerusalem Post

