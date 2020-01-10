Colonial School District identifies student killed in Thursday crash

The Colonial School District said Friday morning that Jordan Tate, a junior at William Penn High School, was killed in a crash yesterday near New Castle. 1/10/20



Recent related videos from verified sources Governor praises Vail School District The Vail School District has grown a lot over the last 30 years and superintendent Calvin Baker has been at the helm the whole time. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:18Published 7 hours ago 1 killed, students injured after pick-up crashes into school bus in Hernando County A person in a pick-up was killed in Hernando County on Wednesday morning after the truck crashed into a school bus, according to the sheriff's office. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:09Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tecogen Sells 875 kW Microgrid System to New York School District *WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE **/ January 7, 2020 /* Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered...

Accesswire 1 week ago



School district settles lawsuit filed by former student ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A school district in South Dakota has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit brought by a former honor student...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this