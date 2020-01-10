Global  

Colonial School District identifies student killed in Thursday crash

Delawareonline Friday, 10 January 2020
The Colonial School District said Friday morning that Jordan Tate, a junior at William Penn High School, was killed in a crash yesterday near New Castle. 1/10/20
 
