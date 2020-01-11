Global  

Buckingham Palace reels from Harry & Meghan's surprise announcement

CBS News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Buckingham Palace was blindsided by Prince Harry and wife Meghan's announcement that they were taking a step back from their royal duties. There are reports that Prince Charles was only given a 10-minute notice of the royal couple's plans. As Prince Harry negotiates his future, Meghan is now in Canada. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports the latest from London.
 What members of the public outside Buckingham Palace think of Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back.

Understand their desire to take different approach: Buckingham Palace on Prince Harry, Meghan stepping away

London [UK], Jan 09 (ANI): Hours after Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex announced that they are stepping back from their roles as the senior...
Sify

Queen Elizabeth Spotted Out for the First Time Since Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Surprise Announcement

Queen Elizabeth is spotted for the first time since the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal shake-up. – TMZ There’s a new Cinderella casting! – Just Jared...
Just Jared

