‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Producers on Hunt That Resulted in a Really Long Title

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” is a very long title for NBC’s new crime series, but there’s a reason the show’s producers made that choice, which they explained Saturday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.



Based on the 1997 novel “The Bone Collector” by Jeffery Deaver, the series follows quadriplegic forensic criminalist Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby) as he hunts down a gruesome serial killer. The book series has 13 sequels that follow the first novel.



“‘The Bone Collector’ is the title of only the first book, and we wanted to open it up to the option to potentially use other killers or references to subsequent episodes,” executive producer Rachel Kaplan said.



“I think we took longer with the title, and everybody wanted to open it up and expand across all platforms that exist from the books — 14 best sellers, readership internationally, the legacy that we carry from the movie — and we just found this more sort of dynamic, fuller title really brought all viewers into the story,” executive producer Barry O’Brien added. “This title does it.”



Executive producer Peter Traugott said more villains may appear in future seasons of the show.



“Eventually we hope to do something with the characters from the other books,” he said.



The show was originally titled simply “Lincoln,” but the producers conceded that there are some other household names the show might be confused with.



“Personally we all encountered a little confusion about the single name title,” said Traugott.



“People went first to the president, then they went to the car — we wanted to refocus them,” Kaplan added.



“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.



