Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Producers on Hunt That Resulted in a Really Long Title

The Wrap Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Producers on Hunt That Resulted in a Really Long Title“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” is a very long title for NBC’s new crime series, but there’s a reason the show’s producers made that choice, which they explained Saturday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

Based on the 1997 novel “The Bone Collector” by Jeffery Deaver, the series follows quadriplegic forensic criminalist Lincoln Rhyme (Russell Hornsby) as he hunts down a gruesome serial killer. The book series has 13 sequels that follow the first novel.

“‘The Bone Collector’ is the title of only the first book, and we wanted to open it up to the option to potentially use other killers or references to subsequent episodes,” executive producer Rachel Kaplan said.

*Also Read:* 'This Is Us': Sterling K Brown on Why Randall and Kevin Are Estranged in That Flash-Forward

“I think we took longer with the title, and everybody wanted to open it up and expand across all platforms that exist from the books —  14 best sellers, readership internationally, the legacy that we carry from the movie — and we just found this more sort of dynamic, fuller title really brought all viewers into the story,” executive producer Barry O’Brien added. “This title does it.”

Executive producer Peter Traugott said more villains may appear in future seasons of the show.

“Eventually we hope to do something with the characters from the other books,” he said.

The show was originally titled simply “Lincoln,” but the producers conceded that there are some other household names the show might be confused with.

*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon to Host 'That's My Jam' Celebrity Game Show on NBC

“Personally we all encountered a little confusion about the single name title,” said Traugott.

“People went first to the president, then they went to the car — we wanted to refocus them,” Kaplan added.

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'New Amsterdam' Renewed for 3 More Seasons by NBC

NBC Orders 10-Part Natural History Series 'The New World' From 'Planet Earth II' Producer

NBC's 'Lincoln Rhyme' Debut Collects Enough Viewers to Beat WWE's 'SmackDown,' But Not 'Hawaii Five-0'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector S01E02 God Complex

Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector S01E02 God Complex 00:46

 Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector 1x02 "God Complex" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Lincoln and Amelia join forces to find a killer inspired by Greek mythology who is live-streaming murders. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln's return to work...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) - His Collection Is to Die For [Video]Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) - His Collection Is to Die For

Inspired by the best-selling book “The Bone Collector,” former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBC’s ‘Lincoln Rhyme’ Debut Collects Enough Viewers to Beat WWE’s ‘SmackDown,’ But Not ‘Hawaii Five-0’

NBC’s ‘Lincoln Rhyme’ Debut Collects Enough Viewers to Beat WWE’s ‘SmackDown,’ But Not ‘Hawaii Five-0’NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” series launched on Friday, when it did fairly well for the time slot. Unfortunately, it was not enough...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

Khord16

Khord RT @TVGuide: Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector bosses promise that other characters from the novel series will show up on at t… 5 minutes ago

TVGuide

TV Guide Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector bosses promise that other characters from the novel series will show… https://t.co/lhbcvocPIN 5 minutes ago

decider

Decider RT @KaylCobb: You know what's kinda a lot of fun? Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. Even with that looooong title #TCA20 16 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘#LincolnRhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Producers on Hunt That Resulted in a Really Long Title… https://t.co/WH6NEdHwZv 28 minutes ago

AprilMac

April Neale Did you catch @NBCLincolnRhyme - the new series in 2020 — new Intel https://t.co/fBpfRUttw5 32 minutes ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics NBC's new show #LincolnRhyme has debuted and here is everything you need to know about the new drama based on the f… https://t.co/hnm6xZvI8x 37 minutes ago

TronFunding

Tron Funding Russell Hornsby Explains Those Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector Premiere Plot Twists Russell Hornsby Expl… https://t.co/oM7jhjtFnQ 44 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap 'Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector' Producers on Hunt That Resulted in a Really Long Title #TCA20 https://t.co/3tO4EnZMzg 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.