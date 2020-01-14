Global  

College football title game crowd cheers Trump

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
President Trump watched No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson battle it out in the College Football Playoff championship in New Orleans Monday night. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly, chanting "USA" and "Four more years." (Jan. 14)
 
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Most Dynamic College Football Duos of All Time [Video]The Most Dynamic College Football Duos of All Time

College football fans listed their favorite game day duos in a new survey by Dr. Pepper. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time [Video]Fans believe these are the greatest college football duos of all time

 Some things are even better when paired together! Joe Namath and Bear Bryant (1960s) were voted as the top college football duo of all time, according to a new poll.  A new survey of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

jordanpine11

Jordan Pine RT @10TV: Trump welcomed with chants of 'four more years' before college football title game https://t.co/FO15JNPvag #10TV https://t.co/Ssv… 1 minute ago

snjtown

gafini🦅🇺🇸🦅 RT @kimguilfoyle: “President @realDonaldTrump was welcomed with overwhelming enthusiamsm in the Mercedes-Benz Dome Monday night before the… 1 minute ago

strong0405

Franklin RT @TIME: Some fans greeted the President with cheers of “USA, USA.” Others chanted, “Four more years” https://t.co/d52YSyurOn 4 minutes ago

CitizensIntel

Ci LSU beats Clemson in College Football Playoff title game https://t.co/WvS93CAdSq via @upi 5 minutes ago

HKirsh1

Proud Deplorable President Trump receives hearty ovation during LSU-Clemson national title game appearance https://t.co/0R5tXiqias via @usatoday 5 minutes ago

JCDex1974

JC RT @PriscoCBS: College football shouldn’t have its title game end at 1230 on a Monday night. Really dumb 5 minutes ago

