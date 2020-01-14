Bound Brook Fire: Man Arrested, Faces Arson Charges After Multiple Buildings Burn Down
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey police have made an arrest related to a devastating fire in Bound Brook. The Somerville County Prosecutor’s Office says 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been arrested and will be charged with arson in connection to a 7-alarm fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under construction, a rooming house and […]
Police say 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been charged with arson and is being held at the Somerset County Jail in connection to a fast-moving fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.