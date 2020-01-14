Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

11-Year-Old On Long Island Spearheading Project To Help Orphaned Animals In Australia

CBS 2 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It's estimated more than a billion animals have died since September because of the wildfires that are ravaging Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals 02:14

 It's estimated more than a billion animals have died since September because of the wildfires that are ravaging Australia. Now, children are stepping up to help the animals still trying to survive; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The grim clear up of dead wildlife in Australia's bushfires [Video]The grim clear up of dead wildlife in Australia's bushfires

Australia and New Zealand military personnel searched for and cleaned up dead animals on Kangaroo Island, as bushfires left up to a billion animals dead or at risk. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Vets in Australia Work Tirelessly to Nurse Injured Koalas Back to Health [Video]Vets in Australia Work Tirelessly to Nurse Injured Koalas Back to Health

As wildfires continue, the work of conservationists has only begun. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.