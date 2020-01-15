Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious BIG Among This Year’s Rock Hall of Fame Inductees

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees, the organization announced Wednesday.



In addition, former music critic and Bruce Springsteen manager, Jon Landau, and longtime music executive Irving Azoff will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing music industry professionals.



Artists who were nominated this year but did not get enough votes include Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy.



Inductees were selected by a group of 1,000-plus artists, including living inductees, historians and members of the music industry.



The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio — the site of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET.



The ceremony is likely to be heavy on tributes since half of this year’s inductees are deceased. Marc Bolan of the ’70s glam-rock band T.Rex died in a car accident in 1977 at age 29. The Notorious B.I.G., né Christopher Wallace, was shot dead at age 24 in 1997. And in 2012, 48-year-old Houston was found dead in her bathtub the result of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.



