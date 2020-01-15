Colbert Provides Some Fun Fake Ads to De-Stress You After the 7th Democratic Debate (Video)
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () During Tuesday night’s all-live episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert treated viewers to a couple of fun fake commercials lightly sending up the 7th Democratic debate. And they don’t just poke fun at CNN (who hosted) or the 6 candidates who made it onstage, they also mock the candidates who didn’t make it (but definitely wanted to).
First up, a fake bumper for CNN’s coverage. The ad promises not only Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. It also promises “exclusive coverage of every candidate, even the ones who didn’t qualify.” Which includes “John Delaney, outside the debate staring longingly through a window,” and Andrew Yang “at a nearby frat, arm wrestling a manufacturing robot for $1000.”
But our favorite moment has to be “Tulsi Gabbard, standing alone in a cornfield, ominously waiting. What’s going on? Why’s she in there? Like, what is going on with that?”
*Also Read:* Democratic Debate: Sanders Denies Telling Warren a Woman Could Not Be President
Watch it below:
TONIGHT! While @StephenAtHome gets ready for #LateShowLIVE, all eyes are on @CNN and its unmatched promo blitz for tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/QGnGSytt7B
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020
And second, a commercial for a new season of “Survivor: Iowa,” with the slogan “Outwit, outplay, outspend.” Among the fictional show’s other delights is the promise that candidates will navigate dangers like “people switching over to Disney+.”
You can watch that one below:
A new Survivor is coming to CBS. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/P8fjd70pUe
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Warren and Sanders Spar, Bloomberg's Twitter Trolls and 2 Other Highlights From 7th Democratic Debate
Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Twitter Account Trolls Democratic Debate
PBS and Politico's Democratic Debate the Least Watched of the Year