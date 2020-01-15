Colbert Provides Some Fun Fake Ads to De-Stress You After the 7th Democratic Debate (Video) Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

During Tuesday night’s all-live episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert treated viewers to a couple of fun fake commercials lightly sending up the 7th Democratic debate. And they don’t just poke fun at CNN (who hosted) or the 6 candidates who made it onstage, they also mock the candidates who didn’t make it (but definitely wanted to).



First up, a fake bumper for CNN’s coverage. The ad promises not only Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. It also promises “exclusive coverage of every candidate, even the ones who didn’t qualify.” Which includes “John Delaney, outside the debate staring longingly through a window,” and Andrew Yang “at a nearby frat, arm wrestling a manufacturing robot for $1000.”



But our favorite moment has to be “Tulsi Gabbard, standing alone in a cornfield, ominously waiting. What’s going on? Why’s she in there? Like, what is going on with that?”



*Also Read:* Democratic Debate: Sanders Denies Telling Warren a Woman Could Not Be President



Watch it below:







TONIGHT! While @StephenAtHome gets ready for #LateShowLIVE, all eyes are on @CNN and its unmatched promo blitz for tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/QGnGSytt7B



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020







And second, a commercial for a new season of “Survivor: Iowa,” with the slogan “Outwit, outplay, outspend.” Among the fictional show’s other delights is the promise that candidates will navigate dangers like “people switching over to Disney+.”



You can watch that one below:







A new Survivor is coming to CBS. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/P8fjd70pUe



— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Warren and Sanders Spar, Bloomberg's Twitter Trolls and 2 Other Highlights From 7th Democratic Debate



Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Twitter Account Trolls Democratic Debate



PBS and Politico's Democratic Debate the Least Watched of the Year During Tuesday night’s all-live episode of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert treated viewers to a couple of fun fake commercials lightly sending up the 7th Democratic debate. And they don’t just poke fun at CNN (who hosted) or the 6 candidates who made it onstage, they also mock the candidates who didn’t make it (but definitely wanted to).First up, a fake bumper for CNN’s coverage. The ad promises not only Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer. It also promises “exclusive coverage of every candidate, even the ones who didn’t qualify.” Which includes “John Delaney, outside the debate staring longingly through a window,” and Andrew Yang “at a nearby frat, arm wrestling a manufacturing robot for $1000.”But our favorite moment has to be “Tulsi Gabbard, standing alone in a cornfield, ominously waiting. What’s going on? Why’s she in there? Like, what is going on with that?”*Also Read:* Democratic Debate: Sanders Denies Telling Warren a Woman Could Not Be PresidentWatch it below:TONIGHT! While @StephenAtHome gets ready for #LateShowLIVE, all eyes are on @CNN and its unmatched promo blitz for tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/QGnGSytt7B— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020And second, a commercial for a new season of “Survivor: Iowa,” with the slogan “Outwit, outplay, outspend.” Among the fictional show’s other delights is the promise that candidates will navigate dangers like “people switching over to Disney+.”You can watch that one below:A new Survivor is coming to CBS. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/P8fjd70pUe— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 15, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Warren and Sanders Spar, Bloomberg's Twitter Trolls and 2 Other Highlights From 7th Democratic DebateMichael Bloomberg's Campaign Twitter Account Trolls Democratic DebatePBS and Politico's Democratic Debate the Least Watched of the Year 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: The Street - Published Democratic Debate: What Each Candidate Has Fundraised so Far 01:31 Here's how much the Democratic candidates who qualified for Tuesday's debate raised in the fourth quarter. You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer on Star Wars, Tesla, Nike and the Democratic Debate Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Tesla, the Democratic debate, Nike after earnings and how Disney is looking with those bad Star Wars reviews. Credit: The Street Duration: 08:04Published on December 20, 2019 Donald Glover fundraising for 2020 candidate Andrew Yang The 'Atlanta' star is coordinating with Yang's campaign for an event in Los Angeles. It is on December 19, the same day as the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published on December 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Stephen Colbert rounds up the weirdest moments from the final Democratic debate The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses lurched onto screens on Tuesday night, signaling the beginning of the end of the beginning of the nomination...

Mashable 10 hours ago





Tweets about this