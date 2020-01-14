‘Lord of the Rings’ on Amazon Casts 13 Series Regulars
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” has cast 13 more series regulars: Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.
They join Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark, who we previously knew were cast in the TV adaptation of the popular films (and popular books). Clark will play a younger version of Galadriel, who was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film series.
Production on Amazon’s “LOTR” will begin in February. Season one is eight episodes.
Amazon first acquired the rights to adapt “The Lord of the Rings” for streaming back in 2017, a deal which included a multi-season commitment and the potential for an additional spinoff series. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the big-budget series, also serving as an executive producer alongside J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as his producing partner Belén Atienza.
“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series,” showrunners Payne and McKay said in a statement. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”
The upcoming series has already been renewed for a second season. The production is currently on a four-to-five month hiatus after filming the first two episodes of Season 1, during which time showrunners Payne and McKay and the show’s writing team will begin mapping out the story for Season 2.
The series is set in the same Middle-Earth setting of the Oscar-winning film franchise and will take place in the period before the events of the first film, “The Fellowship of the Ring.”
