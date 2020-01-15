Global  

House sends impeachment of President Trump to Senate for trial, names 7 'managers' to prosecute case

Delawareonline Wednesday, 15 January 2020
House sends impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate for trial and names 7 'managers' who will prosecute case
 
News video: House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate

House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate 01:23

 The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.

