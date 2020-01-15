US Virgin Islands sue Epstein's estate, claim he used island to abuse girls as young as 11 and 12 years old
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () In an extraordinary move, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday sued the estate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that the disgraced financier raped and abused girls as young as 11 and 12 years old at his private islands in the Caribbean.
Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Epstein is accused of using two private islands in the U.S. territory to carry out human trafficking, sexual abuse and forced labor of young women. CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •BBC News •Independent