US Virgin Islands sue Epstein's estate, claim he used island to abuse girls as young as 11 and 12 years old

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In an extraordinary move, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday sued the estate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that the disgraced financier raped and abused girls as young as 11 and 12 years old at his private islands in the Caribbean.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit 00:56

 Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

