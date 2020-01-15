Global  

Court blocks Trump from allowing states to reject refugees

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The ruling is a temporary blow to the White House's concerted efforts to dramatically overhaul the nation's refugee program, which enjoyed bipartisan support for decades.
Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published

Avenatti Arrested in California [Video]Avenatti Arrested in California

Life keeps getting hard for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti. The once celebrated attorney was arrested on Tuesday. He's been accused of violating the terms of his release from custody. Avenatti is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Halts Trump Policy That Allows States to Bar Refugees

President Trump’s order allowing state and local officials to veto refugee resettlement in their communities is likely “unlawful,” the judge said.
NYTimes.com

US judge blocks Trump executive order on refugee resettlement

The president's order said states, cities and towns must provide written consent to have refugees resettled there.
Al Jazeera


