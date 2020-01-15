Court blocks Trump from allowing states to reject refugees

The ruling is a temporary blow to the White House's concerted efforts to dramatically overhaul the nation's refugee program, which enjoyed bipartisan support for decades.

Judge Halts Trump Policy That Allows States to Bar Refugees President Trump's order allowing state and local officials to veto refugee resettlement in their communities is likely "unlawful," the judge said.

US judge blocks Trump executive order on refugee resettlement The president's order said states, cities and towns must provide written consent to have refugees resettled there.

