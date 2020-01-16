Global  

California woman found alive in snow-covered vehicle after 6 days missing in mountains

Thursday, 16 January 2020
A woman with dementia who was reported missing six days ago in Northern California was found alive on Wednesday in her vehicle that was covered in snow, according to officials. 
News video: Missing Butte County Woman Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow

 A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow.

Oroville Woman Missing For Nearly A Week Found Alive In Car Buried In Snow

A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow. Katie Johnston reports.

A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow. Katie Johnston reports.

Police investigating after car jumps off cliff in California

Police are asking the public to help identify a car that drove off a cliff in northern California just days before the New Year.

Police are asking the public to help identify a car that drove off a cliff in northern California just days before the New Year. Footage released by the California Highway Patrol shows a vehicle head..

California woman found alive inside her snow-covered vehicle after weeklong search

A weeklong search came to a happy end Wednesday when a California woman was found alive in her snow-covered vehicle in the mountains north of Sacramento.
CTV News

Snowbound California woman found alive after 6 days missing

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) — A woman with dementia who went missing six days ago was discovered alive Wednesday in her snowbound sports utility vehicle in...
Seattle Times

