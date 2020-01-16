Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager in wake of Astros’ sign-stealing scandal fallout
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Freddie Joyner has more.