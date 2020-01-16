Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Chief Justice Roberts has arrived in the Capitol.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Chief Justice Roberts entered the building to a burst of camera flashes dressed in a suit tie, without his judicial robes on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial

Chief Justice Roberts sworn in for impeachment trial 01:02

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office and then swore in all 100 senators to serve as jurors.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire' [Video]Impeachment Trial May Focus On Chief Justice's Role As 'Umpire'

Chief Justice John Roberts hailed his impartiality, saying, "Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire.” Umpiring impeachment may be different.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What is Chief Justice Roberts' role in impeachment trial?

Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in Thursday to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. How he navigates the political and partisan...
CBS News

Chief Justice Roberts wants to know if ‘OK Boomer’ counts as age discrimination

Chief Justice Roberts wants to know if ‘OK Boomer’ counts as age discriminationPhoto by Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images The term “OK Boomer” has been entered into the official records of the US Supreme Court. Today, Chief Justice...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanielChgel

Daniel Ch RT @scottwongDC: Supreme Court Chief Justice JOHN ROBERTS has arrived in Senate to be sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial https://t.co/L… 4 hours ago

CommonSnse

CommonSensor The Senate #Impeachment trial would be a lot more fun if Chief Justice Roberts arrived like a Roman General, with a… https://t.co/VhaUrmU5zT 4 hours ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Chief Justice Roberts has arrived in the Capitol." https://t.co/fgvxbGGzfO 10 hours ago

jowilkerson88

J RT @BridgetSterli19: Chief Justice Roberts has just arrived at the #ImpeachmentTrial. Senate Republicans will soon take the oath to be impa… 16 hours ago

ecorner_news

Eden Corner Chief Justice John Roberts will arrived on Capitol Hill at 2pm today to swear all 100 Senators as the jurors for th… https://t.co/oOsDq2Nrlt 18 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Chief Justice Roberts has arrived in the Capitol. https://t.co/mgJbFNuZU9 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.