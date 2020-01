BCCDC RT @GovCanHealth: OUTBREAK UPDATE: The #Ecoli outbreak linked to #romainelettuce appears to be over. The Public Health Agency of Canada is… 2 minutes ago

saoulaghrissia RT @TIME: Health officials say romaine lettuce is safe to eat again as nationwide E. coli outbreak has ended https://t.co/4HFIWE9cM8 13 minutes ago

KATU News E. coli outbreak from romaine lettuce is over, CDC says: https://t.co/geY5Pr9bLD https://t.co/hVUs7iKd4a 19 minutes ago

BloGoal #Romaine #Lettuce E. coli #Outbreak is over, #Health #Officials say https://t.co/uS1WX0RT5K https://t.co/8frqXwwrIy 24 minutes ago

Tia RT @ABC13News: Salad lovers rejoice! 🥗🥗 The @CDCgov and @US_FDA say the nationwide E. coli outbreak that was linked to romaine lettuce has… 28 minutes ago

La Résistance enanomous/anomous RT @News4SA: E. coli outbreak from romaine lettuce is over, CDC says https://t.co/AQOBEI4YRK 30 minutes ago

J Charles White RT @businessinsider: The romaine-linked E. coli outbreak is officially over, federal officials say https://t.co/JPJUveRJa2 31 minutes ago