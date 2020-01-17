Bloomberg plan would make all new U.S. cars electric by 2035
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg unveiled a plan on Friday to slash greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by making electric vehicles accessible to even low-income families and improving access to public transit.
Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg outlined a plan Friday to slash greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by making electric vehicles accessible to even low-income families and improving access to public transit. Freddie Joyner has more.