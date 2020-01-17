Global  

Hillary Clinton Fears 4 More Years of Trump: ‘Lord Knows What Will Happen’

The Wrap Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Though she side-stepped endorsing any particular candidate Hillary Clinton pleaded for Democratic voters to be practical with their primary vote in the coming election this year.

“For the democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win. At the end of the day that is what will matter,” Clinton said Friday during the Television Critics Association. “And not just the popular vote, but the electoral college.” Clinton, of course, lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump even though she received around 3 million more votes, but lost in the Electoral College 304 votes compared to 227.

“I want people to take their vote really, really seriously because lord knows what will happen if we don’t retire the current incumbent and his henchmen, as Nancy Pelosi so well described it,” she continued.

Clinton was on hand Friday to talk about her documentary “Hillary” on Hulu.

Clinton continued: “We’re in a real struggle with a form of politics that is incredibly negative, exclusive, mean-spirited. And it’s going to be up to every voter, not only people who vote in democratic primaries, to recognize that this is no ordinary time. This is an election that will have such profound impact.”

