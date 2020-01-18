Global  

Over 2,000 Central American migrants try to enter Mexico

Denver Post Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala .
Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants from crossing border span

