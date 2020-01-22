Schiff says intelligence agencies are withholding evidence
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () As the impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said some intelligence agencies have "stopped cooperating" with an ongoing investigation in the House. Schiff spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, along with three other impeachment managers: Representatives Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren and Jason Crow.
