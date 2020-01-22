Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Schiff says intelligence agencies are withholding evidence

Schiff says intelligence agencies are withholding evidence

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
As the impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said some intelligence agencies have "stopped cooperating" with an ongoing investigation in the House. Schiff spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, along with three other impeachment managers: Representatives Val Demings, Zoe Lofgren and Jason Crow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses 02:35

 House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

True Data Makes Agencies ‘Thoughtful’: Proof’s Tran [Video]True Data Makes Agencies ‘Thoughtful’: Proof’s Tran

The history of media buying may have involved rough guesstimates of consumers' activity. But new software that can provide exact intelligence on audiences' behavior is giving ad agencies super-powers..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schiff accuses the intelligence agencies of withholding relevant information.

It was the second time in two weeks that Adam B. Schiff spoke openly about a conflict between a House committee and an intelligence agency.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

dreammapper

Kris RT @kylegriffin1: Schiff says that some intelligence agencies have "stopped cooperating" with the ongoing investigation in the House, possi… 1 day ago

dismisstrump

Dump Trump RT @bpolitics: Intelligence agency officials are refusing to testify in public for fear of angering President Trump, Adam Schiff says https… 4 days ago

badjrsgord

badjrsGOred In fact, Trump has acknowledged for years that Russia “meddled” in the last presidential election, explicitly sayin… https://t.co/qzPAgICZAT 6 days ago

6549lmartin

STOP THE INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS AND MEDIA RT @NCCLLC2014: @6549lmartin @gatewaypundit Schiff says DJT doesn’t trust his own intelligence agencies . Duh !! Why should he ? They’ve be… 6 days ago

NCCLLC2014

Jeff @6549lmartin @gatewaypundit Schiff says DJT doesn’t trust his own intelligence agencies . Duh !! Why should he ? Th… https://t.co/THHUSd5FEA 6 days ago

kkasica631

Karen Kasica RT @FishermanYooper: Schiff says: Trump doesnt trust intelligence agencies... the same agencies just found to have illegally sought warrant… 6 days ago

GisiAnthony

Rakkasan 4 Life⭐⭐⭐ RT @brettsk22371499: Adam Schiff is clearly lying when he says the president's legal team said he couldn't trust his own intelligence agenc… 6 days ago

brettsk22371499

brett skinner Adam Schiff is clearly lying when he says the president's legal team said he couldn't trust his own intelligence ag… https://t.co/fLtFGfgHxR 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.