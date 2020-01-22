Global  

Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his three-year-old son in California

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020
A local sheriff's deputy has killed the mountain lion that attacked and wounded a 3-year-old child in a Southern California wilderness park before the boy's father chased the cougar off, state wildlife officials said on Tuesday.
News video: 3-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Mountain Lion In Lake Forest, Animal Put Down

3-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Mountain Lion In Lake Forest, Animal Put Down 02:13

 A 3-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

