News SummedUp Canada Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his 3-year-old son in California https://t.co/Be7XkHCjXz 4 days ago PHL News Insider RT @ABSCBNNews: Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his 3-year-old son in California https://t.co/bnRuMekcv1 4 days ago Bahang Dalang RT @malaymail: Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his 3-year-old son in California | Malay Mail https://t.co/GsMSkl4CIN 4 days ago Malay Mail Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his 3-year-old son in California | Malay Mail https://t.co/GsMSkl4CIN 4 days ago Filtered News Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his three-year-old son in California - Reuters https://t.co/9RwL8awZWL 4 days ago Davida Staub "Father Fends Off Mountain Lion That Attacked His Three-Year-Old Son in California" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/6vAa7fB82u 5 days ago Bob Hope "Father Fends Off Mountain Lion That Attacked His Three-Year-Old Son in California" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/xqjrq2is16 5 days ago واحد من خلق الله RT @asiaonecom: Father fends off mountain lion that attacked his 3-year-old son in California https://t.co/94CZGaS45x https://t.co/tzxrbqCY… 5 days ago