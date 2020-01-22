Global  

Fairway denies it's filing for bankruptcy or closing 14 stores

Newsday Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The groceryÂ retailer has 14 stores in the tristate area, with two on Long Island -- in Plainview and Westbury.
News video: Fairway Market Says It Is Here To Stay, Despite Reports To The Contrary

Fairway Market Says It Is Here To Stay, Despite Reports To The Contrary 00:30

 In a statement, the grocery store chain said it has no intention of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and that all 14 stores will remain open for business.

Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to open some US stores

Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy less than a year after filing. The company will relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores.
USATODAY.com

Fairway Denies Report That It Will Close All NYC Stores

Fairway Denies Report That It Will Close All NYC StoresSources told the NY Post the supermarket chain was looking to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. [ more › ]
Gothamist

