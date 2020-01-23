Global  

Trump appears to downplay injuries after Iran attack

CBS News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
President Trump appeared to downplay the injuries suffered by U.S. service members in Iran's recent missile attack on a base in Iraq. Eleven Americans had been treated for concussion-like symptoms.
Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack [Video]Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran&apos;s recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the..

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Initial Reports of No Injuries from Iran’s Attack Were Inaccurate

Initial Reports of No Injuries from Iran’s Attack Were InaccurateDespite repeated statements from President Donald Trump that "no one was hurt" in Iran's missile attack on two military bases in Iraq, the Pentagon now says 11...
FactCheck.org

Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Iran's Jan. 8 attack on a base...
Reuters


