Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial

CBS News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Sabrina Singh, former press secretary for Senator Cory Booker's now-suspended presidential campaign, joined Red and Blue to break down how Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial and how Senator Booker prepared for it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Grapples With How To Conduct Impeachment Trial

Senate Grapples With How To Conduct Impeachment Trial 01:34

 Republicans and Democrats are standing their ground about how the impeachment trial in the Senate will be conducted; KDKA's Ken Rice reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:22Published

GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No [Video]GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment. But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi prepares to name managers and send impeachment articles to Senate

Pelosi prepares to name managers and send impeachment articles to SenateHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to name the lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday, according to several...
WorldNews

Democrats blast impeachment trial rules, demand evidence from Trump lawyer

Democrats on Tuesday accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of trying to rig U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and demanded the president's...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hvpernews

Hvper News Cory Booker #CoryBooker Senate #Senate impeachment trial #impeachmenttrial #Politics How Democrats are navigating t… https://t.co/TWk9cWcU7y 1 hour ago

akonai958

ako nai How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial 4 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/aYFUZMFcmF https://t.co/hi7t0Y3Atc 5 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/0SweCw1pls https://t.co/cd8HsncMYj 5 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/JtR7eCYFiL via @CBSNews https://t.co/NlDWTBYQW9 6 hours ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/r2aPFE1iVP 6 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ How Democrats are navigating the Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/NVFrwFxlii https://t.co/Kgv0sN9VQN 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.