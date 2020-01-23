You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses Back in 1999, then-Rep. Lindsey Graham was all for impeachment witnesses in the trial of President Bill Clinton but now, does not want witnesses in the trial of President Donald Trump. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17Published 3 hours ago Shouting protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial Protester shouted as House Manager Hakeem Jeffries delivered his opening argument. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:52Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Protester shouting 'dismiss the charges' briefly interrupts Trump impeachment trial A protester burst into the Senate visitor gallery shouting "dismiss the charges" during U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, only to be...

Reuters 17 hours ago



The Senate impeachment trial is here. So what’s next? After a weeks-long delay, the process of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump is moving forward again. On Jan. 15, the House voted to formally send to...

PolitiFact 1 week ago





