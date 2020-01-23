Global  

Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A protester briefly interrupted the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Wednesday. The protester could be heard screaming as Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was speaking. (Jan. 23)
 
News video: Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial 03:17

 The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed along lines favorable to President Donald Trump. Chris Dignam has more.

