University of Michigan Suspends Provost Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
An outside law firm was hired to investigate allegations made against Martin Philbert, a tenured professor of toxicology, the school said.
News video: UM campus rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against provost

UM campus rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against provost 01:44

 The University of Michigan has placed Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin A. Philbert on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

U of M provost, VP for Academic Affairs Martin Philbert facing sexual misconduct allegations [Video]U of M provost, VP for Academic Affairs Martin Philbert facing sexual misconduct allegations

The University of Michigan has placed Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin A. Philbert on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation into..

UWL professor accused of misconduct resigns following investigative report [Video]UWL professor accused of misconduct resigns following investigative report

Rather than respond to a recently-completed investigative report into sexual harassment allegations against him, Elgin has decided to leave the university.

Over 100 state lawmakers accused of misconduct in 3 years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State lawmakers across the U.S. have reached a troubling milestone for allegations of sexual misconduct, even as they have taken...
Seattle Times

Investigation clears Hawaii men’s volleyball coach

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual...
Seattle Times


