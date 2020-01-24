Global  

Justice Department says it should not have continued spying on former Trump adviser

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Justice Department has told a court it did not have enough evidence to justify continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump's former campaign advisers in 2017, in a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too far when it investigated Russian influence in the 2016 election.
