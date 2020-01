Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A massive explosion rocked parts of Houston early Friday. Dozens of people posted on social media that they heard a loud boom around 4:30 a.m. local time. Thousands reportedly felt their homes shake. Authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital. The explosion likely happened at an industrial building, but the cause of the blast is under investigation.