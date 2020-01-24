Global  

Houston explosion at manufacturing plant rattles house miles away

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Houston police reported a massive explosion overnight Friday at a manufacturing plant.
Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away [Video]Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away

A massive explosion that ripped through a building in Houston, Texas was felt miles away on Friday (January 24). This home security camera captured the moment at around 0430am that the property,..

Port Neches explosion rattles driver in Texas [Video]Port Neches explosion rattles driver in Texas

A chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, rattled a few drivers as they drove by the plant on Wednesday (November 27). A portion of Port Arthur has been ordered to evacuate Wednesday afternoon..

Huge explosion rips through Houston neighborhood, causing several injuries

A massive explosion at a manufacturing building ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, injuring several people and damaging homes while...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com

