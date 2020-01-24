Schiff’s closing argument resonates on Twitter. Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Friday morning, the phrase #RightMatters — from the last line of Adam Schiff ’s closing speech on Thursday — was eliciting reaction on Twitter from across the philosophical spectrum. 👓 View full article

