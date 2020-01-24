Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Brooklyn Native Actress Rosie Perez Testifies Against Disgraced Movie Mogul

CBS 2 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Despite objection from Weinstein's lawyer, Judge James Burke allowed Perez to testify in court.
 Brooklyn native and actress Rosie Perez stepped into a Manhattan courtroom Friday to testify against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Harvey Weinstein trial: The Sopranos actress Annabelle Sciorra testifies that the movie mogul raped her

About 80 women, including actress Angelina Jolie, have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The trial of the same is scheduled to run into March. For...
Bollywood Life

A Profile Of Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's Attorney

Chicago attorney Donna Rotunno is defending movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in what is expected to be a knock-down-drag-out trial. Rotunno has publicly disparaged...
NPR Also reported by •The WrapFOXNews.com

