Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
After a tape of President Trump talking about the ambassador to Ukraine emerged, the secretary of state lashed out at a reporter’s question.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville [Video]President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Turley says Nadler committed a 'major blunder' during impeachment trial [Video]Turley says Nadler committed a 'major blunder' during impeachment trial

George Washington University Law School’s Prof. Jonathan Turley calls out Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Tweets about this

MissComPol

Lucy Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ https://t.co/KsEomQlYH7 https://t.co/FIHrwX52bQ 17 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ https://t.co/6KFQAvM2WB https://t.co/PMeh2yAk8Z 29 minutes ago

fcsrx7

frank smith Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ #MobsterTrump https://t.co/WgfjQbiCG8 31 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Impeachment Briefing: 'Take Her Out' https://t.co/IpL2CAWCIi 41 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ - https://t.co/qRBm8arxBo https://t.co/fyw9bOPdsG 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ https://t.co/yUjpdzdkly 2 hours ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ https://t.co/NHo0XxnrtZ https://t.co/UEoWZ5Qob3 2 hours ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸😷🇭🇰 Impeachment Briefing: ‘Take Her Out’ https://t.co/8MPEO41GZ8 https://t.co/ijyaE2D4SH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.