Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat

CBS 2 Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
This 15-day celebration is filled with traditions that have been passed down for thousands of years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat

Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off Marking Year Of The Rat 05:23

 This 15-day celebration is filled with traditions that have been passed down for thousands of years.

Recent related videos from verified sources

15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off [Video]15th annual San Diego Tet Festival kicks off

San Diego Tết Festival kicked off cultural performances like lion dances and traditional singing, dancing and singing competitions, karaoke, a pet costume contest, delicious foods, and the crowning..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:41Published

North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders [Video]North Korea celebrates Lunar New Year with tributes to its leaders

North Korea joined in Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, beginning with a traditional show of loyalty for the country's former leaders. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities

Chinese communities in Australia and New Zealand were among the first to greet the Year of the Rat on Saturday but Lunar New Year celebrations globally were...
Reuters India

Year Of The Rat Begins As New Yorkers Prepare For Lunar New Year Celebrations

Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday with celebrations lasting the next two weeks until Feb. 8.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe AgeBangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.