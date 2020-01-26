Comments on Iowa GOP senators play being upset by Schiff remark, Dems claim 'diversion' (from @AP) Only one @senategop denied Trump… https://t.co/RxFdOhlJjJ 2 minutes ago

Sentinel&Enterprise Senate Republicans said lead impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff insulted them during the trial by repeating an anon… https://t.co/Jwk164iz4w 27 minutes ago

Aardvarkdonnenhoffer RT @pameladubsky49: GOP senators upset by Schiff remark, Dems claim 'diversion' https://t.co/HLvUgA9RaX via @Yahoo 27 minutes ago

J. M. BONILLA Really is that what bother them? how about the great amount of proof that they have violated their oath? GOP senat… https://t.co/JXmKmvYX6X 36 minutes ago

Janet Richman @BillKristol @gtconway3d Where is the outrage from Republican senators visibly upset by a reported remark by Chairm… https://t.co/cACPXOxGQa 42 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours GOP senators upset by Schiff remark, Dems claim “diversion" https://t.co/FWP9gknzqY 48 minutes ago

Carey Fulton GOP senators upset by Schiff remark, Dems claim 'diversion' https://t.co/67JjSzrPh4 via @YahooNews 1 hour ago