GOP senators upset by Schiff remark, Dems claim “diversion”

Denver Post Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Senate Republicans said lead impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff insulted them during the trial by repeating an anonymously sourced report that the White House had threatened to punish Republicans who voted against President Donald Trump.
