Democrats Pressure For Bolton To Testify In Trump Impeachment After New Report

NPR Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
House impeachment managers press the Senate to call the former national security adviser to testify, after a New York Times report said Trump tied Ukraine aid to investigation of his political rivals.
News video: Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book

Trump Denies Claims Reportedly Made In Bolton's Upcoming Book 01:14

 The report prompted Democratic lawmakers to renew their calls for John Bolton to testify in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment [Video]Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:06Published

Trump told Bolton he wanted to hold Ukraine aid pending help on Biden probe -NYTimes [Video]Trump told Bolton he wanted to hold Ukraine aid pending help on Biden probe -NYTimes

U.S. President Donald Trump told his then-national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Report Revives Democrats' Call For Bolton To Testify In Senate Trial

A New York Times report detailing former national security adviser John Bolton's talks with President Trump about freezing aid to Ukraine is reigniting calls for...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaSBSNews24Reuters

John Bolton says President Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

According to “The New York Times,” former national security adviser John Bolton says President Trump did tie Ukraine military aid to investigations into his...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteReuters India

zorba4422

Zorba Greek RT @HarryPotterMAGE: The Seven Dem House impeachment managers, in a joint statement, called the NYT piece an "explosive revelation" which u… 21 seconds ago

jhy001

John RT @nprpolitics: Democrats Pressure For Bolton To Testify In Trump Impeachment After New Report https://t.co/jHMaksiX24 47 seconds ago

nprworld

NPR World RT @NPR: The New York Times reported that John Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that President Trump told him he wanted to continue withh… 2 minutes ago

DoughBoyBryan

Marshmallow Boy RT @NPR: "The New York Times" reports that Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him in August he wanted to continue withholdi… 2 minutes ago

BruceLeveret

Bruce Leverett RT @VoteBlueIn2020: "The New York Times" reports that Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him in August he wanted to continu… 6 minutes ago

