Zorba Greek RT @HarryPotterMAGE: The Seven Dem House impeachment managers, in a joint statement, called the NYT piece an "explosive revelation" which u… 21 seconds ago John RT @nprpolitics: Democrats Pressure For Bolton To Testify In Trump Impeachment After New Report https://t.co/jHMaksiX24 47 seconds ago NPR World RT @NPR: The New York Times reported that John Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that President Trump told him he wanted to continue withh… 2 minutes ago Marshmallow Boy RT @NPR: "The New York Times" reports that Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him in August he wanted to continue withholdi… 2 minutes ago Bruce Leverett RT @VoteBlueIn2020: "The New York Times" reports that Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him in August he wanted to continu… 6 minutes ago