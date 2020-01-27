Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Helicopter Carrying Kobe Bryant Was Once Owned by Illinois

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sikorsky S-76B helicopters are widely used for V.I.P. travel. Here is what we know about the aircraft that crashed on Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant Was Once Owned By Illinois

Helicopter That Crashed, Killed Kobe Bryant Was Once Owned By Illinois 00:23

 The helicopter was purchased by the State of Illinois in 2007 and sold eight years later.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Talks Love For Philadelphia In 2002 Interview With CBS3's Ukee Washington [Video]Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Talks Love For Philadelphia In 2002 Interview With CBS3's Ukee Washington

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:37Published

Students Reminisce Of Kobe Bryant's Special Visit To West Philadelphia School [Video]Students Reminisce Of Kobe Bryant's Special Visit To West Philadelphia School

Chantee Lans reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH

Helicopter Pilots Assess What Happened During Kobe Bryant's Deadly Crash

Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others – TMZ New couple...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pinnacledigest

Pinnacle Digest RT @business: The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others had not been cleared to fly in the dense clouds into which it apparently… 25 seconds ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was fl… https://t.co/Qiib3g3QXO 1 minute ago

KTSMtv

KTSM 9 News Investigators worked Monday on a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and ei… https://t.co/DdgvUpjoLa 2 minutes ago

pgamez26

the last jinchūriki RT @NBCLA: Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were on their way to a girls basketball tournament at the M… 3 minutes ago

DegatoIrie

Irie Degato RT @ArmAndProtect: Live Updates: Helicopter Carrying Kobe Bryant Was Approved to Fly in Fog, Someone should have sad let’s wait for the fog… 4 minutes ago

business

Bloomberg The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others had not been cleared to fly in the dense clouds into which it… https://t.co/F3npBIX9BN 8 minutes ago

DrewCastellano1

Andrew Castellano RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and 8 others got special approval to fly even though the foggy weather cond… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.