Eye Opener: A search for answers after Kobe Bryant's final flight

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Kobe Bryant crash investigation focuses on fog as Bryant's fans and those closest to him mourn his loss and remember his life. Also, Senate Republicans face growing pressure to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump after stunning new revelations in John Bolton's upcoming book. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebrities watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016.

 Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebrities watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016.

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant air crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed, as investigators said they...
IndiaTimes

Kobe Bryant's Final Tweet Hours Before Death Was a Message for LeBron James

Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (January 26), and the NBA legend had left a message for fellow basketball superstar LeBron...
Just Jared

